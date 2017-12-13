- Advertisement -

The First Session of the West African Ministers of Sports Council Meeting will open in Abuja today.

Nnake Ikem-Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media to Nigeria’s sports minister, Solomon Dalung, said that the meeting would hold at the Conference Hall of the ECOWAS Parliament.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to declare the meeting open. But he will be represented as he is away in Paris France, for the Planet One Summit.

Ikem-Anibeze said that the President or his representative would also launch the Permanent Secretariat Headquarters of the African Union Region 2 (AUSC REG 2) in Abuja.

She said the Permanent Secretariat Headquarters was granted to Nigeria in December, 2015.

“The AUSC Region 2 comprises of the 15 West African countries.