The maiden edition of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) Rector’s Tennis Cup ended in Ikorodu at the weekend with an assurance by the head of the institution, Mr. Samuel Sogunro, that the stadium being build by the state government within the campus would go a long way in boosting sports development in the state.

The week-long tennis tournament organised by members of the LASPOTECH Tennis Club saw Rev. Father Joe Ben winning the singles title against Wasiu Aroyewun in 6:1, 6:4 in a match watched by a capacity crowd.

In the doubles final, the duo of Emmanuel Anikibe and Olaniyan Adeyemi defeated the pair of Aliu Kayode and Yaqub Bankole 6:4, 6:2.

While in the Veteran Doubles the pair of Engr. Kunle Omotayo and Pa ‘Seyi Lori triumphed over Omolumo I.G. and Gbolaga Adepoju 8:6, 6:3, just as the duo of Lebile Johnson and Emmanuel Umoren defeated the pair of Leigh Odunsi and Saheed Odusanya 6:2,6:2 in the second Veteran Doubles.

Speaking, the rector stated that the polytechnic and the tennis club had been nurtured for over 10 years and that both parties have benefitted from the partnership.

“This maiden edition of the Rector’s Cup of the LASPOTECH Tennis Club Competition will not only promote tennis club in LASPOTECH but also within the larger society,” he said.

According to him, the stadium complex within LASPOTECH, when completed will go a long way in discovering young talents that will represent the state and Nigeria in various competitions.