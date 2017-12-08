Joseph Umudu, the Anambra Director of Sports, on Friday in Awka said sports development in the state has never had it as good as it is now.

Umudu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has done well by sponsoring numerous competitions to discover potential talents.

“In all honesty, the state government has supported sports development by building facilities and sponsoring sports activities.

- Advertisement -

“All these are geared towards identifying of potential talents who will be a source of pride to their relatives.

“All able young men and women should therefore get engaged and involve themselves in sports for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Umudu also called for concerted efforts by the private sector and other lovers of sports in developing sports in the state.

“It is important to note that government at all levels alone can not take sports to the next level, and that is why the private sector should come in,” he said.