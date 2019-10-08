<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





No fewer than 40 teams are expected in Kaduna for the 2019 Georgian cup polo tournament billed for October 11.

President of the club, Suleiman Abubakar, who made the disclosure during a press briefing in Kaduna on Monday, said the tournament will mark it’s 100 years anniversary.

Abubakar said since the inception of the tournament in 1919, Kaduna Polo club had occupied a prime position in the league of Polo Clubs on the African continent.

He said the teams are expected to feature in 50 matches within the 10 days of the Georgian Cup tournament.

The president added that five of the 40 teams will feature at handicap level.

“In this year’s tournament, we are going to see Polo excitement that fans had never seen before.

“ Last year was a spectacular year in terms of fund raising and this year is looking very good.

“We are extremely proud of our sponsors, and we are making history together as we clock one hundred years.

“Today’s event is the kick-off of the 2019 Kaduna Polo tournament which is expected to last for 10 days,“ Abubakar said.

A member of the club’s Board of Trustees, Shehu Mu’azu, called on the Army to show interest and start participating in the Polo tournament as “Polo is a game of leisure and for disciplined minded persons.“