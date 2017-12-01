- Advertisement -

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has agreed to take over the former Olympic Stadium amid “financial challenges”.

Mr Khan says a “catalogue of errors” by his predecessor Boris Johnson led to the costs of transforming it into West Ham United’s new ground soaring.

An independent review says the conversion cost £323m – the original estimate was £190m.

Mayor of Newham Sir Robin Wales said Mr Johnson left the stadium’s finances in a “dreadful mess”.

Mr Khan claims Mr Johnson’s decision to make taxpayers foot the bill means Londoners will have to shoulder a predicted loss of £24m this financial year.

He will now take control of the London Stadium in order to “renegotiate deals” and “minimise ongoing losses”.

Mr Khan said: “I ordered the review into the finances of the London Stadium to understand how key decisions were made about its transformation and why costs were allowed to spiral out of control.

“What has been presented is simply staggering.”