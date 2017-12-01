- Advertisement -

Bayelsa has emerged the overall winner of the just concluded Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship which was held in Port Harcourt.

The state contingent clinched 51 medals comprising 17 gold, 18 silver and 16 bronze.

Ondo came second with 13 gold, four silver and five bronze medals while Delta came third with seven gold, nine silver and nine bronze.

Lagos came fourth with six gold, one silver and three bronze.

Ondo State coach, Purity Akuh said that he was impressed with his wrestlers’ performance.

Akuh told newsmen there was room for improvement by his wards.

“I’m happy with how they fared. We will go back to improve on their lapses and I believe next time we would perform better

“They are all open to corrections and always willing to learn,” he said.

Twenty-two states and 13 clubs took part in the five-day competition which held at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Center with no fewer than 400 wrestlers taking part.