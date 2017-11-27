- Advertisement -

The Secretary of the Nigeria Traditional Boxing Premier League, Ahmed Jada, said on Monday that Sokoto State would host the fourth edition of the traditional boxing tournament next month.

Jada told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the tournament would hold at the Trade Fair Complex on Old Airport Road in Sokoto.

He said the event was earlier scheduled to hold from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10 but was shifted to Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, due to some circumstances.

He said that the tournament was previously billed to hold in Kebbi but was moved to Sokoto, due to unavailability of venue in Kebbi.

“Everything has been put in place to start the fourth event of the year; the competition will go round the eight participating states.

- Advertisement -

“The first phase was held in Kastina State in August, Ogun State hosted the second phase in September; Kaduna State hosted the third phase in November and now Sokoto State is hosting the fourth phase.

“Kano State won the trophy in Katsina and Kaduna, the battle is open for other participating states to win the trophy.

“This is the best way to propagate the game in the country, we are working hard to meet the international standards of the game in Nigeria.’’

He said that the league started with eight states – Katsina, Niger, Kano, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Ogun and the FCT.

He said that funding had been the major challenge of the league, pleading that the federation needed support from government and private companies.