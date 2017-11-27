- Advertisement -

Ahmed Amate has emerged the overall winner of the 2017 edition of the CBN Governor’s Cup golf competition which took place over the weekend at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Amate, a medical doctor, recorded a gross of 89 and 67 nett to drive to a 19.4 handicap which secured his victory ahead of 200 other participants in the event.

He said winning the competition was the best thing that had happened to him in recent time, while hoping to become a professional golf player in the nearest future.

“I am elated off course after winning the 2017 edition of the CBN Governor’s Cup. It is my first major trophy and I have been playing golf for just one year now.

“Golf is a sport you give your best; sometimes your best pay off and it doesn’t, but I think my best yielded a good result this time around.

“I played well and I enjoyed it; I will keep playing to keep reducing my handicap,” Amate said.

Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who handed the trophy to Amate said the apex bank would continue to identify with sports as it was a strong unifying factor in the country.

- Advertisement -

Emefiele represented by the Acting Director Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor, CBN had lived up to expectation in sports development in the country.

The CBN boss commended his predecessors for introducing and sustaining the tournament and promised to take the tournament to the next level.

He listed the All Financial Institutions Football competition as one of the other major sports competition sponsored by the bank.

“We will continue to sponsor this golf competition whether recession or not,” Emefiele said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament saw winners emerge in other categories.

The auxiliary category saw Abdullahi Sanusi winning the CBN staff longest drive title, while G. Ihonubere went home the longest drive title for ladies.

Others winners are P. Chidolue (longest drive for men), R. Danjuma (nearest to the pin ladies) and C. Chiejina who pocketed the prize for nearest to the pin for men.

Sunday Ameh (SAN), Captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club commended the CBN for sustaining the tournament for the past 11 years.