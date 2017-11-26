- Advertisement -

Action begins today at the maiden Governor Wike Wrestling Challenge Cup, just as President of the Liberia Wrestling Federation, Mr. Bonokai George Golud, arrived in Port Harcourt yesterday as one of the dignitaries to grace the occasion.

Contingents from 22 states including the Federal Capital Abuja (FCT), the Nigerian Army and Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, are listed for the championships, which holds at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Alfred Diette-Spiff Civic Centre in Port Harcourt.

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Dr. Daniel Igali, who received Golud yesterday, told reporters that his visit was to intensify the existing partnership between the two nations in sports, particularly wrestling.

According to Golud, Nigeria has always positioned herself as the big brother of the black race, adding that he is happy and proud of the position occupied by the nation, as he has never been disappointed learning from her.

“I’ve been meeting Nigeria in various sporting competitions, especially in West Africa traditional Wrestling Competition and her athletes are very domineering and highly competitive as they have been leaders and an inspiration to us.

“At competitions, they provide a lot of support for us. So, we have all been talking about how we can collaborate and benefit from some of their expertise, he said.

The Liberian wrestling boss, who described the relationship between the two nations in sports as cordial said, “We had a good relationship with the NWF past president, Chief Austin Udeze, and since Dr. Igali took over, our relationship with Nigeria has increased and my personal relationship has also increased.

“So he has invited me here today to have first-hand experience in terms of participation and how we can tap into the opportunities and resources that Nigeria has, that can help us to strengthen our wrestling, in order to develop and be much more competitive.”

The competition will serve as a test run for next year’s cadet, junior and senior African Wrestling Championships at the same venue.