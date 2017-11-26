- Advertisement -

Australia’s Cameron Davis shot a brilliant final round of seven-under-par 64 to win the 102nd Australian Open after a wild finish to the tournament Sunday.

The 22-year-old Davis captured his first professional title when he finished the event at 11-under-par to win by one stroke from Sweden’s Jonas Blixt and fellow countryman Matt Jones.

Cameron Smith finished fourth at nine-under after closing with a 68, while overnight leader Jason Day faded to fifth at eight-under after shooting a 73.

It was a thrilling final round which saw four different players hold the lead at various stages.

Day led from the outset but was soon overtaken by his playing partner Lucas Herbert, while Davis and Blixt both shared the lead on the back nine until the Australian edged ahead when he birdied the final hole.

Blixt missed a 15-foot putt on the last to force a playoff.

The 2015 Australian Amateur champion, Davis made six birdies in his final round and a spectacular eagle-2 on the 12th, when he found the hole from the middle of the fairway.

Regarded as one of Australia’s most promising young players after helping his country win the Eisenhower Trophy last year, Davis had been struggling to make his mark since turning professional in October 2016.

In addition to joining the honour roll of champions to get their name engraved on the Stonehaven Cup, he also earned himself a place at next year’s British Open.

Defending Australian Open champion Jordan Spieth eagled his final hole to end a disappointing week on a high and finish eighth at six under.