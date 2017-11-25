- Advertisement -

The Niger Ministry of Youths and Sports Development on Saturday said it was collaborating with the state Ministry of Education to ensure the development of annual grassroots sports competition in the state.

Alhaji Baba Sheshi, Director of Sports at the Ministry of Sports made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

He said “we are collaborating with Ministry of Education to develop grassroots sports in Niger.

“Already, the governor has approved that we should start grassroots sports competition in the three Senatorial Districts of East, South and North of the state.”

Sheshi, who did not give details of when the competition would commence, added that “we will start as soon as fund is available.’’

He said that the exercise would hold in Minna, Bida and Kontagora being headquarters of three senatorial districts of the state.

The director noted that finals of the competitions would be held in Minna the state capital.

He explained that youths would compete in all sports in the annual competition, so as to discover new talents and make the youths engaged.

“The competition will groom the young people from the grassroots to take to sports of their choice which will also ensure the development of sports,” he said.