Lagos State Government on Wednesday guaranteed a successful hosting of the 4th edition of the Lagos International Taekwondo Classics scheduled to hold from Nov. 23 to Nov.27 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Titi Oshodi, the Head of Public Relations, State Sports Commission (LSSC), said in a statement in Lagos.

Oshodi said that hosting of the tournament would further highlight the commitment of the state toward making Lagos the hub of sports in Africa.

“The classics is being organised as part of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s efforts to expose Lagos athletes to international competitions.

“It is also an avenue to create a platform for Nigerian Taekwondo athletes to compete with their counterparts around the world in accordance with international standards.

“This also forms the sport’s culture being developed by the state for the development of its athletes,’’ she said.

The commission’s spokesman said the five-day event would host athletes from other parts of Nigeria.

She said that 26 taekwondo athletes from the state associations and from seven countries would take part in the competition.

“The countries expected to participate in the five-day event are: Nigeria, Seychelles, Niger, Ghana, Mali, France, South Korea and India.

“Apart from taekwondo athletes from other parts of Nigeria, 26 athletes from Lagos State will be competing in male and female categories.

“The star athletes from Lagos to look out for are Ibrahim Idrees in the male category and Esther Uzoukwu in the female category.

“There will be kiddies demonstration of the art to thrill the spectators as a side attraction during the championship,’’ Oshodi said.

She said that a capacity building seminar for the officiating referees by the visiting international referees would precede the tournament to impart the new rules of the federation on the technical officials.