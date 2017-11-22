- Advertisement -

The Rivers Government on Tuesday said that it was set to host the first Gov. Nyesom Wike National Wrestling Championship for the junior and senior cadets in the state.

Boma Iyaye, Rivers Commissioner for Sports and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the championship disclosed this to sportswriters at a press conference in Port Harcourt.

Iyaye said that every necessary thing required for a successful hosting of the championship had been put in place.

He disclosed that more than 600 athletes from 24 states had registered for the championship while the registration was still on.

“We have already booked 11 hotels in a good area in Port Harcourt to accommodate the athletes and technical officials,” he said.

Honour Sirawoo, President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) and a member of Media sub-committee, said that the competition would hold between Nov. 23 to Nov.30.

Sirawoo said that state teams and technical officials would arrive on Nov. 23 while the secretariat would be opened on 24.

Princewill Chikere, Rivers Commissioner for Health and Chairman, Medical sub-committee, said that the team was ready for dope testing and other medical challenges.

The Chairman of Security sub-committee and Rivers Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said that adequate arrangements had been made for a peaceful hosting of the championship.

The LOC disclosed that 90 Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals each were up for grabs in the competition.

It said that winners in the championship in both categories would represent Nigeria in the forthcoming African Wrestling Championship in Rivers.