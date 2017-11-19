- Advertisement -

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has declared that the Federal Government through the sports ministry will adequately provide the enabling environment and logistics to ensure that Rivers State host a successful Africa Wrestling Championship bill for February 2018.

Dalung made this declaration in Abuja when the members of Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Africa Wrestling Championship led by the Chairman Boma Iyaye visited him to brief him on the preparations made so far toward having a hitch free championship.

- Advertisement -

The Minister said he will personally visit Port-Harcourt to inspect the facilities put in place including the hotels to be used.

He also said that the championship is strategic to the Nigerian government which will be used to show the rich Nigeria culture to Africa and keep the youths busy throughout the competition.

Dalung used the opportunity to charge the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) to ensure that Nigerian wrestlers come out top as the championship will be used to pick athletes for the World Wrestling Championships and Commonwealth Games bill for next year.