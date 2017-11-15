- Advertisement -

The president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Ibrahim Gusau, may have put in place strategic plans to counter ‘impeachment moves’ by some aggrieved board members in their congress holding tomorrow in Abuja.

The AFN has been embroiled in crisis since the sports federations’ polls, which saw Gusau emerging president in the June 13 elections. Some board members have accused Gusau of running a one-man show. Today is arrival of members, while the congress holds tomorrow.

It was learnt yesterday that the aggrieved board members were not relenting in their plans to ‘terminate’ Gusau’s regime tomorrow.

According to the source, majority of the stakeholders attending the congress have ‘reached’ an agreement with the aggrieved board members to use the opportunity to impeach Gusau since he was not ready to embrace change.

But a source in Gusau’s camp hinted yesterday that the AFN boss had systematically blocked all loopholes that the ‘enemies’ can use to execute their impeachment plans.

One of the methods employed by Gusau, according to the source, was to avoid ‘AOB’ in the agenda set for the Congress.

“Gusau has seen the hand writing on the wall, and is cleverly working to avoid falling into the trap set by the aggrieved board members,” the source said. “The man (Gusau) is an old parliamentarian and his decision to avoid AOB (Any other matter to be discussed) in the agenda for this congress is an indirect way of telling the aggrieved board members that he is aware of their plot to impeach him.”

Some of the board members have been grumbling since the AFN released its agenda for the congress, which among other things, failed to make provision for the presentation of a constitution for the federation. The agenda also failed to give room for other matters to be discussed apart from issues ‘suitable’ to Gusau and his loyalists.

Two board members, Brown Ebewele and Dare Esan had cried foul saying that the constitution was the most important part of the congress and its exclusion could deepen the crisis in AFN.

However, the vice president of AFN, Olamide George, said yesterday that there was nothing to worry about. “We are in line with everything put in place for the congress.”

Technical Director of the federation, Sunday Adeleye, said yesterday that everything needed for a smooth congress had been put in place. “I just arrived Abuja, and the congress will hold on Thursday.”