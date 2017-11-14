- Advertisement -

Mustapha Junaid, the Chairman of Abuja Guards Polo Club on Monday said the club was set to host a successful Abuja Carnival Polo Tournament from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abuja is bracing for a huge inflow of tourists as the countdown to the 2017 Abuja Carnival begins.

The polo tournament has for some time now remained one of the major highlights of the prestigious Abuja Carnival.

The annual event which is in its fifth edition is being organised and hosted by the Abuja Guards Polo Club.

Junaid told NAN that this year’s polo carnival promises to be one of the best ever, adding that it enjoys the full support of the FCT Administration and Nigerian Tourism Board.

“Our pitch is in top shape and the location of the Guards Polo Club remains a tourist delight.

“Those who will be part of this historic event are guaranteed a most exciting and memorable time in Abuja,” he said.

The club chairman revealed that expected guests at the grand polo fiesta include a long list of royal fathers to be led by the Sultan of Sokoto.

“Also, President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki, state governors, diplomats and thousands of polo buffs are not left out.’’

Junaid also said big-name players to watch out for during the polo event include Mohammed Babangida, Dawule Baba, Aliyu Wadada, Bello Buba, Hamisu Buba, Jamilu Mohammed, and Ibrahim Mohammed.

“The exclusive list includes Maurice Ekpenyong, Baba Kyari, Ibrahim Babangida, Yusuf Bello and Kapeh Kazil, among others,’’ he said.

Also, Mukhtar Adahama, the Coordinating Manager of the event, said the tournament was expected to light up the FCT as one of the major highlights of the 2017 Abuja Carnival.

“Participating teams will vie for honours in four major cup categories which include the Low-Goal, the Intermediate, the Medium-Goal and the High-Goal classes,’’ he said