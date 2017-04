Advertisement

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel won his second race of the season on Sunday when he edged out Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas, who started on pole position in the second Mercedes, was third with the second Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen coming home in fourth place.

Hamilton’s challenge was hit by a five-second penalty for slowing down in front of Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane.