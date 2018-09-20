Tunisia rallied from the brink of defeat on Wednesday to win 3-1 to emerge champions of the 2018 Under-21 Boys Africa Volleyball Nations Cup in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Tunisia came from behind to trash Egypt 25-16, 20-26, 22-25 and 22-25 to become winners.

Egypt came second while Morocco came third, Rwanda and Nigeria came fourth and fifth respectively.

Fehri Marouane, head coach of Tunisia team attributed their victory to hard work and team spirit.

According to him, all we did was to pull the Egyptians to make mistake and we capitalise on that to gain points.

The president of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Musa Nimrod, thanked all participating countries for making the championship a success.

Nimrod said the federation would work hard to get sponsors for the sports so that they would be able to host more competitions.

He called on the private sector to invest in sports to ensure adequate development of the game.