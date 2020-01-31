<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday played host the Minister Of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, to flagoff the movement of the Torch Of Unity for the 20th National Sports Festival at State House in Abuja.

The President in his speech, reiterated his administration’s commitment to foster an enabling environment for sports at all level. “May I once again reiterate this administration’s commitment to continue to support and provide enabling environment for the development of sports at all level”, the President assured.

He commended the Federal Ministry Of Youth and Sports under the leadership of the Minister, particularly his doggedness in ensuring the continually following his mandate on keeping the youth busy.

“The Federal Ministry Of Youth and Sports Development is the biggest constituency for keeping the youth busy and the Minister is doing a good job in that regard,” he said.

The Minister in his remarks, thanked. President for the importance his administration attaches to Youth and Sports development in Nigeria.

“I am particular joyous that this landmark event in our strategic plan for the Festival is being undertaken by Mr. President himself. This act is a testimony of the importance the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari attaches to youth and Sports development in the country”





Citing the significance of The Torch Of Unity to The National Sports Festival, the Minister added, “The Torch chiefly symbolizes unity, peace, friendship, tolerance and hope among Nigerians.

When The Torch moves round the cities and people see if, they begin to properly realize the Games are here, and it always brings a good feeling to everyone”.

The Minister used the occasion to intimate Mr. President on the Ministry’s Adoption campaign which received a nod from the President to the effect that hat all Nigerians of goodwill should take advantage of The Adoption Campaign to be part of making Sports great again in Nigeria.

In attendance were the Governor of Edo State, Godwin N. Obaseki, the Secretary to the Government of The Federation (SGF), Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umaru Farouq, the Permanent Secretary Of The Ministry Of Youth and Sports Development, Gabriel Aduda amongst others.

The Torch Of Unity for the 20th National Sports Festival was presented to Mr. President by the Minister who then passed it back to the Minister who then handed it over to the Permanent Secretary Of The Ministry.