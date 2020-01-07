<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zenith Bank Plc has re-instated its commitment to the development of sports in Nigeria with a pledge to maintain its leadership position in this direction.

The bank’s Group Managing Director, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, who stated this, stressed that in the New Year (2020), the outfit would continue in its great support for sports in the country.

Onyeagwu who laid more emphasis on the fact that the bank was proud of the role played in the development of sports in Nigeria over the years, especially in the year 2019.

The bank which is in its 16th year of sponsorship of the Women’s National Basketball league, 5th year of the Delta State Principals’ Cup for Secondary Schools is also in partnership with the football federation with the annual NFF/Future Eagles competition for U-13 and U-15. Zenith Bank also sponsors swimming in Ikoyi Club 1938 and table tennis at the Lagos Country Club.

The bank’s GMD said: “We are happy with our sports projects last year and we hope to do this again this New Year and improve on all the programmes.

“Talking the youths to the next level is one of our objectives just as we also support federations like football and basketball in an attempt to catch talents young in the country.

“We are going ahead with all our sporting events this year and we expect the competitions to be better in all aspects.”

Air Warriors of Abuja defeated MFM Queens to emerge the 2019 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League Champions at the sports hall of the National Stadium last October.

In the Zenith/Delta Principals Cup competition, School of Commerce Warri emerged 2019 winners after defeating Zappa Mixed School, Asaba 2-1 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

It could be recalled that some of the products of Zenith Bank in the U-13, U-15 Future Eagles competition represented Nigeria at continental and global stage in the U-17 cadre.