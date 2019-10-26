<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lauritta Onye, a 2016 Paralympics shot put gold medallist, on Saturday, said would deliver world record title for Nigeria in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games billed for Japan.

Onye told newsmen in Lagos that she was putting her best in training under the supervision of Patrick Anaeto, the National Coach of Para-Athletics Federation of Nigeria (PFN).

“As the Paralympic Games is holding next year, I am also pregnant with medals, but my target is to reclaim the world record title which had been broken by a Poland para-athlete.

“I will be due next year in the games during my events and my coach is doing his best in training me to enable me to deliver safely and mount the podium,” she said.

The F-40 2016 para-athlete World Record Holder (WRH) said she was preparing for the World Championships holding from Nov. 2 to Nov. 15 in Dubai, being part of qualifiers for the 2020 Paralympic Games.

She also promised to put in her best in the forthcoming championships and clinch available medals in her events, as her good performance would boost her chances to pick the 2020 Paralympics ticket.

“My inability to be regular in series of international championships gave other athletes the opportunity to break my record, which I am now doing everything possible to reclaim.

“The World Championships is equivalent to the Paralympics because it qualifies for the games that would have world champions coming to compete for tickets, but I am equal to the task,” she added.

Onye said she would take advantage of her participation in the upcoming International Paralympics Committee-organised Dubai Championships to make up for laurels missed in the tournaments held in London and Italy in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Newsmen report that the 2016 Paralympian and former WRH also won three medals in the 2019 World Para-athletics gold Pix in Tunisia, gold in Javelin, with a distance of 18.89m, silver in the women F-40 shot put and silver in Discuss event.