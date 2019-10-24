<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Peak, the flagship brand of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, has restated its commitment to Nigeria’s para powerlifters ahead of next February’s Road to Tokyo Para Powerlifting World Cup in Abuja.

The Official Milk of Abuja 2020, as the three-day competition is called, Peak said it believes in the indomitable spirit of the athletes who have risen above their physical challenge to do the nation proud in global tournaments.

According to the Marketing Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, Chris Wulff-Caesar, the Nigerian athletes have richly earned the tag “Unstoppable” by surmounting all odds to win several laurels at international competitions.

Wulff-Caesar said: “Peak conceived and campaigned the ‘Unstoppable’ concept, which was driven by the realisation that, as challenging as their current situation might be, the para powerlifting athletes remain optimistic about their dreams and aspirations. We called them the ‘Unstoppable’ because they dared the odds and confronted their disability to excel where only the strong can survive. We are glad that they justified our expectations and they are now well known globally as ‘the Unstoppable!’

He explained that the “unstoppable” initiative aligns with the global philosophy of Royal FrieslandCampina and the brand essence of Peak, and the parent company believes that it has provided a template for multinationals to emulate.