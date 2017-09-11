The Kano State Director of Sports, Malam Bashiru Ahmed, has said that the aim of the state was to surpass it’s previous performance at the Youth Games, holding in Ilorin.

Ahmed said, on Sunday, in Ilorin, that the state was participating in more individual events.

“This year’s National Youth Games, Kano is featuring in 15 events and we hope to get medals in 12 events.

“Last year, we had 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze and I’m sure we’ll improve this year.

- Advertisement -

“The state’s target is between 1st to 3rd position.

“We are participating in more individual sports like swimming, Karate, Taekwondo, Judo, Wrestling and I’m optimistic victory is ours,” Ahmed said.

He revealed that Eminike Emeka won a silver for the state in the Gymnastics event.

“In the Vaulting Exercise of the boy’s gymnastics event, Eminike Emeka brought the state a silver and more is coming.” Ahmed added.