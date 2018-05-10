Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Thursday donated five bags of golf sets and 40 balls to the children’s golf team of the Police Staff College Jos.

Lalong, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Youths, Felix Longmun, while making the presentation in Jos, said the donation was to appreciate the college’s efforts.

He said the club has achieved a lot by winning from tournaments of various age cadres organised by the Nigeria Golf Federation six trophies in 2017 and four trophies in 2018.

“This donation is to help you in practising proactively and efficiently, so that the team will produce more golfers who can perform optimally and who will in turn make the state proud,” he said.

AIG Dorothy Gimba, the College’s Commandant, while receiving the donated golf kits on behalf of the children’s golf team, commended the governor for his kind gesture.

She said the kits would help the kids in improving their skills as they would enable them practise efficiently.

Gimba disclosed that the college would ensure that the golf course in the college was brought to standard to make the atmosphere conducive for the team to practise and play.

The children’s golf team in the college was founded in 2013 by AIG Bala Hassan (Rtd.).

It had the mandate of engaging children in the game of golf and keeping them away from social vices.

The team has won various trophies for the college and the state at various golf competitions.