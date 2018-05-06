Germany-based table tennis manufacturing company – Gewo – has signed a three-year deal with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), to kit Nigeria national teams (junior and senior) to major competitions across the globe.

The deal was signed in Halmstad, Sweden by the President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Ishaku Tikon and Gewo’s representative – Florian Wehner during the just concluded ITTF World Team Championships on Saturday.

According to a media statement from the NTTF, Gewo will provide the approved equipment for the duration of the contract while 10 junior players will be supported with clothing, blades and rubbers.

Also two Nigerian top players will have once in a year training camp in Europe which will be sponsored by Gewo.

An excited NTTF boss described the deal as a step forward for table tennis.

“I am so excited about this contract and this is a result of the efforts our players have made at global level in recent times,” Tikon said in a media statement released by the NTTF.

“We believe this will take away the burden of equipment from us and empower our players to play with the latest equipment in the sport.

“I hope that this will inspire our players to aim higher in order to attract more international companies to the sport.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Captain Segun Toriola also admits that the contract would help the national teams when it comes to equipment and kits to major tournaments.

“We hope that this is the beginning of good thing to come to table tennis in Nigeria. We are excited and we hope it will be a continuous alliance,” Toriola said.