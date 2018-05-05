President, the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, said on Saturday that Nigeria was now expected to present the country’s bid to host the All Africa Senior Badminton Championships in 2019.

Orbih said in a telephone interview that the international federation was expected to meet in Thailand where the bid would be formally presented to the world body.

He said that plans were underway towards hosting a successful African senior badminton championships and that his federation had reached out to the Ministry of Youths and Sports for its total support in the initiative.

“In Thailand, I will be defending the country’s bid to host the African senior Badminton championships which would be a big step for the current board towards the development of the sport in the country.

“ This will also give us the opportunity of exposing more badminton players in the country to the international community, especially those who have never featured in such a tournament, should we get the nod to host,” he said.

Orbih, who is expected to depart for China on May 6, said he had plans to hold talks with the Chinese Badminton Association, to assist the Nigerian federation in the development of the sport.

He said that Nigerians, especially Badminton players, would also enjoy using state-of-the-art equipment, adding that his negotiations with China would also be in the area of technical development.

Meanwhile, four players have returned from a sponsored training tour to Indonesia, by Adhi Narto, the Managing Director of Cleanserve Intergrated Energy Solutions Ltd.

The players: Anuoluwa Opeyori, Godwin Olufua, Daniel Philips and Daniel Christopher, spent 63 days in Indonesia and returned home on Thursday, May 3.

They expressed gratitude to both the federation and the sponsor of the trip, for the opportunity to further develop their skills in the sport in Indonesia.

The training tour was part of Nigeria’s preparations for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.