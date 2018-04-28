Chief Coach of Niger United Handball, Yekini Adebayo, says his team will win the Prudent Energy Handball league trophy.

Adebayo said on Saturday at the end of the team’s first match at the ongoing Prudent Energy Handball League in Abuja that his team’s fitness and determination would put them on top of the league.

Niger United beat Owens Kings 47-23 to win the match.

“The boys played to instruction, their ability and the level of their fitness gave us the victory.

“With the level of their fitness, the team will continue to build on their wins until they win the trophy, he said.

According to him, In the game of handball, the most important thing is the level of fitness of your players.

“We are all playing the same patten and techniques but fitness is what you need to remain on top of your game.

“Looking at other teams, i think my team is fit to out snap other teams and by God Grace, we will win the league trophy,” he said.

In the other match of the day, Lagos Seasiders defeated Brono Spiders 30-20 while Safety Shooters defeated Nigeria Prison 37-19.

The first phase of 2018 Prudent Energy Handball league started on April 27 to end May 10.