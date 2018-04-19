Excited by the performance of para-powerlifters at the just-concluded 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia, the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation (NPPF), says it will take a complete team to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games in Japan.

The federation’s President, Queen Uboh, told newsmen in Abuja on Thursday that the federation was preparing to shock the world by clinching medals in various powerlifting events.

Meanwhile, the six athletes that represented the country in the powerlifting events of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, each clinched a medal, returning with a total of six medals.

Also, Esther Oyema set a new world record after securing a lift of 131kg.

“We are focusing on Tokyo 2020 and we are pleading with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to allow us to go with a full team of 17 athletes.

“We went with only six athletes to Gold Coast and each of them came back with a medal. If we had presented more than six athletes we would have won more medals.

“So, the athletes are ready for the Paralympics,’’ Uboh said.

The president commended the efforts of Peak Milk for providing a world class facility in Lagos for the para-power athletes to train, and appealed to other corporate organisations and state governments to support NPPF.

Team Nigeria returned from the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, on Wednesday with 24 medals comprising nine gold, nine silver and six bronze.