Former world and Olympic champion Daniel Igali has been elected the vice-president of the Commonwealth Wrestling Board.

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) president polled 19 of the available 22 votes to emerge one of the three vice-presidents.

Don Ryan, head of Canada Wrestling Federation, was elected president of the board while South Africa’s Sakkie Bosse and Australia’s John Saul will join Igali as vice-presidents.

Their mandate, which is from 2018-2022, will see the board improve outreach and increase its efforts for the promotion and development of wrestling within the Commonwealth.

Here is the full list of newly elected members of the Commonwealth Wrestling Board:

Don Ryan of Canada – President

Sakkie Bosse of South Africa – Vice-President

John Saul of Australia – Vice-President

Daniel Igali of Nigeria – Vice-President

Ian Wigget of Great Britain/Wales – Secretary-general

Marlene Pouri-Lane – member

Ilai Manu – member