Former World Wrestling Entertainment champion, John Cena and his partner, Nikki Bella, have announced they are splitting up.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” Nikki Bella said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The professional wrestlers got engaged in April 2017 and were due to get married on 5 May.

John Cena and Nikki Bella are two of WWE’s most celebrated superstars.

Both are former champions and have also given fans a glimpse of their lives outside the ring with their own reality TV show, Total Bellas.

Cena proposed to Bella at the end of a live ”Couples Match’ at last year’s Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

The split has come as a shock to many wrestling fans, especially as the pair had been pictured out together just days ago.

John Cena has also carved out a successful career as an actor and stars in Blockers alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz.