Nigeria national cricket team‘s quest to win the ICC World T20 Africa Qualifier “A” continued with a convincing 55 runs victory over The Gambia yesterday at the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval in Lagos.

Captain Chimezie Onwuzulike’s decision to bat first after winning the toss paid off as they posted 176 runs for loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs with Basiru Jaye the best bowler for the fielding side with 2 wickets, 16 runs in 3 overs.

Vice Captain Ademola Onikoyi, top scored with 74 runs not out off 39 balls with 9 fours and 2 sixes, Chimezie Onwuzulike added 34 runs, Isaac Okpe put in 21 runs not out with lovely 3 sixes and Opening batsman Sulaimon Runsewe dropped 18 runs.

The Nigerian bowlers in the Second Innings ensured the mountain too high for Captain Mbye Dumbuya’s team to climb as they were reduced to 121 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Debutant Daniel Gim claimed 2 wickets for 16 runs in 3 overs while the quartet of Isaac Danladi, Shola Anyia, Seye Olympio and Isaac Okpe all having a wicket each.

Pa Assan Faye led the batting onslaught for his side with 29 runs off 16 balls, Mohammed Manga 24 runs and Andrew Jarju contributed 15 runs.

With this victory Nigeria has won two matches; the opening victory against Sierra-Leone and the victory against The Gambia, qualification is in sight and all is now pointing towards the big clash against bitter rivals Ghana Cricket National Team on Tuesday at the same venue.

In the second match on Sunday, Ghana also eased past Sierra Leone, to set up feverish clash with Nigeria team on Tuesday.

The International Cricket Council World T20 Africa Qualifier “A” will round off on Saturday April 22, 2018.