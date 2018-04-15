Team Nigeria finished in the ninth position in the final medal standing at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games which ended on Sunday.

It was a step down for Team Nigeria who finished eighth at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

At the end of 2018 Games, Team Nigeria got nine gold, nine silver and six bronze medals, with a total of 24 medals won. Team Nigeria won 11 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Aruna Quadri won Team Nigeria’s last medal at the 2018 Games after clinching silver in the men’s table tennis singles event, losing to Ning Gao from Singapore on Sunday morning.

South Africa was the highest placed African team as they finished in the sixth position with 13 gold, 11 silver, 13 bronze medals. Kenya were 14th with four gold, seven silver, six bronze, Uganda 15th with three gold, one silver, two bronze, Botswana occupied the 16th position on three gold, one silver, one bronze and Namibia with two gold ended in the 19th position.

Cameroon who had one silver and two bronze finished in the 32nd position, Mauritius were in joint-34th position with one silver while Ghana and Seychelles who only won one bronze, were joint-39th in the medal table.

Hosts Australia, were the overall winners at this year’s games after amassing 80 gold, 59 silver, 59 bronze to bring their medals total to 198.

England who were champions at the 2014 edition, came second with 45 gold, 45 silver, 46 bronze, India clinched third spot with 26 gold, 20 silver, 20 bronze.

Canada came fourth with 15 gold, 40 silver, 27 bronze and New Zealand finished fifth after securing 15 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze medals.

The next edition of the Commonwealth Games in 2022, will be hosted in Birmingham, England, from July 27 to August 7.

GOLD COAST 2018 FINAL MEDAL TABLE

Rank Country Gold Medal Silver Medal Bronze Medal Total 1 Australia 80 59 59 198 2 England 45 45 46 136 3 India 26 20 20 66 4 Canada 15 40 27 82 5 New Zealand 15 16 15 46 6 South Africa 13 11 13 37 7 Wales 10 12 14 36 8 Scotland 9 13 22 44 9 Nigeria 9 9 6 24 10 Cyprus 8 1 5 14 11 Jamaica 7 9 11 27 12 Malaysia 7 5 12 24 13 Singapore 5 2 2 9 14 Kenya 4 7 6 17 15 Uganda 3 1 2 6 16 Botswana 3 1 1 5 17 Samoa 2 3 0 5 18 Trinidad and Tobago 2 1 0 3 19 Namibia 2 0 0 2 20 Northern Ireland 1 7 4 12 21 The Bahamas 1 3 0 4 22 Papua New Guinea 1 2 3 23 Fiji 1 1 2 4 24 Pakistan 1 0 4 5 25 Grenada 1 0 1 2 26 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 26 Guyana 1 0 0 1 26 British Virgin Is. 1 0 0 1 26 Saint Lucia 1 0 0 1 30 Bangladesh 0 2 0 2 31 Sri Lanka 0 1 5 6 32 Cameroon 0 1 2 3 33 Dominica 0 1 1 2 34 Isle of Man 0 1 0 1 34 Mauritius 0 1 0 1 34 Nauru 0 1 0 1 37 Malta 0 0 2 2 37 Vanuatu 0 0 2 2 39 Cook Islands 0 0 1 1 39 Ghana 0 0 1 1 39 Norfolk Island 0 0 1 1 39 Seychelles 0 0 1 1 39 Solomon Islands