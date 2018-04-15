Aruna Quadri on Sunday settled for a silver medal in the men’s table tennis singles final at the Commonwealth Games.

The African number two player was defeated by Singapore’s Nina Gao.

Gao won 11-7,11-8,5-11,2-11, 11-9,11-5 to claim the gold medal.

Quadri had defeated India’s Sharath Achanta in four straight sets 12-10, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7 to get to the final.

Achanta took the bronze medal after defeating Brit Samuel Walker in four sets to one.

Quadri’s silver medal brings Nigeria’s medal haul at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to 24.

Nigeria is ninth on the table with nine gold, nine silver, and six bronze medals.