Melvin Bibo of Nigeria will hope to make it three gold medals for Team Nigeria when he faces Muhammad Inam of Pakistan in the final of the men’s freestyle (86kg) in the wrestling event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

On Friday, the duo of Odunayo Adekuoroye and Blessing Oborodudu each won a gold medal in their respective women’s weight categories.

To get to the final, Bibo, 41, overcame David Conteh of Sierra Leone with victory by fall on Saturday.

Also on Saturday he took on Syerus Eslam from England in the semi-final and secured a technical superiority decision win.

Nigerian wrestlers at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games so far have a total of six medals; two gold, one silver and three bronze.