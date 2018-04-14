Aruna Quadri has qualified for the men’s singles table tennis final at the ongoing Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Aruna defeated Sharath Achanta from India in four straight sets 12-10, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7.
The 29 year old will face Ning Gao from Singapore in the final billed for Sunday.
Samuel Walker from England will battle Achanta from India in the bronze medal match.
