Aruna Quadri has qualified for the men’s singles table tennis final at the ongoing Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Aruna defeated Sharath Achanta from India in four straight sets 12-10, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7.

The 29 year old will face Ning Gao from Singapore in the final billed for Sunday.

Samuel Walker from England will battle Achanta from India in the bronze medal match.