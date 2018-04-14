Faith Obazuaye has won a silver medal for Nigeria in the final of women’s TT6-10 at the Commonwealth Games.

The para-table tennis player lost to Australian Melissa Tapper on Saturday.

She won the first set 11-7 before Tapper dug deep to win the next three sets 11-2, 11-6, and 11-3.

Obazuaye was a ruler taller than all the competitors she has faced in the tournament, not dropping a set until she met Tapper in the final.

In her first game, Obazuaye defeated Australia’s Andrea McDonnell 3-0, after which she beat India’s Vaishnavi Sutar 3-0, thrashed Canada’s Stephanie Chan 3-0 in the quarter-final before outplaying England’s Felicity Pickard in the semi-final.