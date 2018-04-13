Nigeria’s men’s doubles table tennis team comprising of Aruna Quadri and Segun Toriola failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the event at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The pair lost 3-1 to the duo of Pang Yew En Koen and Poh Shao Feng Ethan from Singapore in the men’s doubles quarter-finals 2 event at the Oxenford Studios.

Aruna and Toriola won the first set 11-13 but lost the remaining three sets 11-9, 11-7, 11-8.

They had earlier defeated the duo of Choong Hoong Javen and Leong Chee Feng from Malaysia 3-1 in the men’s doubles round of 16.

They won the encounter 7-11, 11-9, 8-11, 5-11.