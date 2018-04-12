Team Nigeria won three medals — one silver and two bronze — as the wrestling event of the Commonwealth Games began on Thursday.

Fighting in the 76kg weight class, Blessing Onyebuchi settled for silver after she lost to Olympic champion Erica Wiebe.

Onyebuchi had earlier defeated both Katouskia Pariadhaven of Mauritius and India’s Kiran en route to the final.

Earlier in the day, Bose Samuel secured bronze for Team Nigeria in the women’s 53kg class, after she overcame Deepika Dilhani of Sri Lanka. She adds the Commonwealth Games bronze medal to the African Championship gold she won in Port Harcourt two months ago.

In the men’s event, Welson Ebikewenimo grabbed another bronze for Nigeria, his third Commonwealth Games medal.

The Bayelsa-born athlete avenged his African championship defeat to Jan Combrinck by overpowering the South African 5-2 on points.

Amos Assizecourt was unlucky as he missed out of another bronze for Nigeria in the 74kg weight category despite leading Welshman Curtis Dodge 8-0 in the first round.

Dodge beat Assizecourt in the second round to clinch the bronze — the first for Wales in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games.

On Friday, Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), eight-time African champion Blessing Oborududu (68kg), Amas Daniel (65kg) and Soso Tamarau (97kg) are expected to vie for medals.