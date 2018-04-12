Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna continued his impressive campaign at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia by qualifying for the men’s singles table tennis quarter-finals.

The top ranked Nigerian player defeated Xue Jie Pang from Singapore 4-1 (11-5,8-11, 11-5, 11-5,12-10) on Thursday in their round of 16 clash.

Aruna will take on Harmeet Desai from India in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nigerian veteran Segun Toriola, 43, failed to book a place in the men’s singles quarter-finals on Thursday, retiring due to a knee injury in his match against Sathiyan Gnanasekaran from India.

Toriola retired in the second set when he was trailing 9-5.

The Nigerian table tennis legend lost the first set 11-7 to Gnanasekaran.

It remains to be seen if Toriola will feature in the men’s doubles round of 16 event alongside Aruna against the duo of Choong Hoong Javen and Leong Chee Feng from Malaysia later on Thursday.

In the women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 2, game 6, Nigeria’s Faith Obazuaye defeated Stephanie Chan from Canada 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-9).

Obazuayd had previously beaten Vaishnavi Sutar from India and Andrea McDonnell from Australia in her first two games.

Obazuaye finished top of the women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 2 having won all three games.

Also early on Thursday, Nigeria’s Temitope Ogunsanya suffered his third defeat in the men’s table tennis TT6-10 singles group 2-Game 5 event.

Ogunsanya lost to Ross Wilson from England in straight sets 11-2, 11-3, 11-3.

The 45-year-old Nigerian had earlier lost his first two games in straight sets to Theo Cogil from South Africa and Barak Mizrachi from Australia.

Ogunsanya finished fourth in men’s TT6-10 singles Group 2.