Nigeria-born New Zealand Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight fighter Israel Adesanya has warned other fighters that he has come to rule the division.

Adesanya, who is nicknamed Last Stylebender, made his debut in the UFC on February 11 against Rob Wilkinson, after joining the franchise in December 2017. He defeated his Australian opponent in the second round via TKO. The fighter won the UFC Performance of the Night award for his effort.

Adesanya grew up in Lagos before his parents moved to New Zealand in 2001. He became a professional MMA fighter in 2009.

With a 12-0 mixed martial arts record, the 28-year-old returns to the octagon at the UFC on Fox 29 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale Arizona on Sunday. He faces 24-year-old Italian Marvin Vettori, who has a 12-3-1 MMA record. Both fighters are currently not in the UFC middleweight top 10, which has Robert Whittaker as champion.

The fight is part of the main card featuring other bouts including the headline lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

In an interview with UK UFC, Adesanya said he wants to be a force to reckon with in the division by the end of the year. He said he was not afraid of any opponent in the middleweight.

“I am the new dog in the yard and I am here to take over this cage,” he said.

“I am not under pressure because pressure makes diamonds. It brings out the best. Making my debut in the UFC didn’t put me under pressure. I have been in the octagon in Las Vegas and getting into the ring against Wilikinson didn’t feel much different. I have kept the same energy for the competitions.

“I see the UFC fighters and personnel on my Instagram page but when they see me they act like they don’t know me. I am here to show myself and they know who I am now.”