Esther Onyema, Nigerian lightweight para powerlifter, broke the world record to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Onyema set a new world record for the women’s under 50kg class with a 141.6kg lift.

Lucy Ejike, another Nigerian, claimed the silver medal for Nigeria with a lift of 131.4kg.

Zoe Newson of England won the bronze with a lift of 106.1 kg.

So far, Nigeria has won medals in table tennis, shot put, and now para powerlifting.

D’Tigers, the country’s male basketball team, lost to Australia on Monday. They are bottom of their group and expected to face Scotland next.