Ndidi Nwosu has won another gold medal for Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The gold medal was Nigeria’s third in the para powerlifting event.

Nwosu lifted 120kg to claim the first position in the women’s heavyweight category.

England’s Louis Sudgen won silver with a lift of 89.2Kg while Kenya’s Joyce Njuguna claimed the bronze medal with a lift of 89.0kg.

At the 2016 Paralympic Games in Brazil, Nwosu defeated the defending champion to win women’s -73kg para powerlifting event.

Nigeria now has three gold and three silver medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.