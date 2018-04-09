The coach of the Nigerian table tennis team at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, Nosiru Bello, has blamed fatigue and injury for their defeat to India in the final of the men’s team event on Monday.

India beat Nigeria 3-0 to claim gold with Bello’s team claiming silver.

“We were fatigued as we only rested 40 minutes before the commencement of the final against India,” Bello told the Team Nigeria media team.

“Segun Toriola had a muscle injury but still gave his best. The Indians played their semi-final in the morning and rested better than us. We played our semi-final and hardly rested before the final. That lack of rest affected us badly.”

Nigeria’s top star Aruna Quadri who did not play in the team events explained that he missed the contest because of illness.

“I was not feeling fine. I decided to recuperate and play the singles,” Quadri said.