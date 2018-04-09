Nigeria has qualified for the final of the table tennis event at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The country’s male representatives defeated England 3-2 in the semi-final.

With the team leading 2-1, Olajide Ojo lost to Liam Pitchford in the fourth game to stretch the affair to the fifth set.

Bode Abiodun showed resilience, maturity and experience to claw his way back after going behind.

With the game tied at 2-2, Bode edged Walker Samuel 11-9 in the last set of the game as the team booked a final encounter with India.

The final will be played by 6pm on Monday.