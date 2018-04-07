Twitter

At least 14 people are reported to have died after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team in western Canada.

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos, who play in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game.

“There have been multiple fatalities – our whole community is in shock,” said the Broncos’ president, Kevin Garinger.

President of the Nipawin Hawks, Darren Opp, said it was a “horrible accident” and “very, very bad”.

More than a hundred people have gathered at the Apostolic Church in Nipawin. “Some of them are waiting to hear if their kids are alive,” said pastor Jordan Gadsby.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR