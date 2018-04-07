At least 14 people are reported to have died after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team in western Canada.

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos, who play in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game.

“There have been multiple fatalities – our whole community is in shock,” said the Broncos’ president, Kevin Garinger.

President of the Nipawin Hawks, Darren Opp, said it was a “horrible accident” and “very, very bad”.

More than a hundred people have gathered at the Apostolic Church in Nipawin. “Some of them are waiting to hear if their kids are alive,” said pastor Jordan Gadsby.