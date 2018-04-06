UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault over a backstage scuffle in New York.

He is also accused of one count of criminal mischief, New York Police Department said, after trouble erupted at a media event.

The 29-year-old mixed martial arts fighter had just been stripped of his lightweight title.

McGregor handed himself in to police after footage emerged that appearing to show him throwing a railing at a rival’s bus.