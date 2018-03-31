The Nigerian Wrestling Federation (NWF) has unveiled 12 athletes and five officials to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games hold from April 4 to April 15.

Unveiling the Wrestlers on Friday in Yenagoa, Daniel Igali, the NWF President told journalists that the team was made up of six males and six females.

Mr Igali, who described wrestling as one of the oldest games known to man, assured Nigerians that the wrestlers were ready to win medals in the games.

“The Nation’s Wrestling Team won 12 medals out of the 36 medals that Nigeria won in the last commonwealth games and we are ready in this 2018 to make the continent and the country more proud.

“We have selected and trained the most experienced and talented wrestlers, across the country; they include six males and six females as well as five officials.

“The wrestling team is very important to the National team and I believe that this group we have trained are the superstars for the nation.

“I urged them to be focused, stand up for the best in every of their bout and ensure that they succeed,” he said.

Ohaike Damiah, Technical Director, NWF said with the level of training given to the athletes, the team would come back successful.

“Yes, we have given them the best training, we camped for over two months to prepare ourselves and I believe that the morale is high to achieve the best.”

Odunayo Adekuroye, one of the Wrestlers assured Nigerians that she would win medals and urged them to pray for the success of the Nigerian contingent.

“For our fans, they should keep calm and keep praying for the best in the forthcoming Commonwealth games in Australia,” she said.

The male athletes are: Amas Ebikewonim Welson (57kg), Amas Daniel (68kg), Melvin Bibo (86kg), Assizecourt Amos Ebimienfaghe (74kg), Soso Tamarau (77kg), and Sinivie Boltic (125kg).

The female category has Mercy Genesis (50kg), Bose Samuel (63kg), Odunayo Adekoroye (57kg), Aminat Adeniyi (62kg), Blessing Oborodudu (68kg) and Blessing Onyebuchi (76kg).

The officials include Ohaike Damian, Technical Director, Victor Kodei, Joe Oziti, Purity Akoh and Secretary-General of NWF, Ahmed Abdullahi.

The team is expected to depart for the games on Monday.

Nigeria wrestlers won 50 medals at the African Wrestling Championships in Port Harcourt.