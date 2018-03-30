Fans favourite Hulk Hogan will not be a part of Wrestlemania 34 despite mouting speculations, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has affirmed.

Hogan 64, real name Terry Bollea had his WWE contract terminated in 2015 after being recorded making a racial slur.

Hogan was caught on tape discussing his daughter’s alleged relationship with black rapper Stacks, the son of Cecile Barker, who was the manger for Sly and the Family Stone and an aerospace entrepreneur.

In the tape, he’d said: “If we’re gonna f*** with n*****s, let’s get a rich one!”

Rumours of a return for Hogan grew after WWE admitted having “discussions” with him about how to “learn from his mistakes”.

The icon has previously said he would “love to change that last story that was told with the Hulk Hogan career” and have one last run with the company.

The 12-time world champion became a household name in the 1980s and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Hogan was boosted by a famous victory over the late André the Giant in front of 93,173 fans at WrestleMania 3 in 1987.

He was present at late Andre the Giant’s documentary which was premiered on Thursday.

On Hogan’s attendance at the event, WWE issued the following statement to PWInsider.com : “Hulk Hogan is an important part of Andre the Giant’s history.

“However, his appearance at Thursday night’s HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him. Hogan is not scheduled to be at any upcoming WWE events.”

His last appearance for WWE was at WrestleMania 31, when he reunited with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to reform the controversial WCW faction nWo.