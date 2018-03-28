Steve Smith and David Warner have been banned from cricket for 12 months following the ball-tampering scandal.

Cricket Australia made the announcement on Wednesday, adding that batsman Cameron Bancroft had been banned for nine months.

The trio were all sent home after cheating was exposed in the third Test in South Africa.

Smith and Bancroft admitted that, after a discussion during a break in play, they decided they would try to change the condition of the ball using a piece of yellow adhesive tape and some dirt collected from the side of the pitch.

Bancroft was tasked to do the on-field tampering but botched it as TV cameras captured his stunt – and his subsequent attempt to hide the tape down the front of his trousers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also announced Smith and Warner are banned from playing in this year’s Indian Premier League.

Cricket Australia said Warner “will not be considered for team leadership positions in the future”, while Smith and Bancroft will not be considered for such roles until 12 months after their bans end.

Cricket Australia Chairman, David Peever, said: “The CA board understands and shares the anger of fans and the broader Australian community about these events.

“They go to the integrity and reputation of Australian Cricket and Australian sport and the penalties must reflect that.

“These are significant penalties for professional players and the board does not impose them lightly. It is hoped that following a period of suspension, the players will be able to return to playing the game they love and eventually rebuild their careers.”

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland announced on Tuesday that the pair, and vice-captan Warner, would be sent home but the investigation concluded that no one else, including coach Darren Lehmann, was involved.

Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns have been called up as replacements ahead of the fourth and final Test in Johannesburg.