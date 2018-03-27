The renovation of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, for it to meet international standard has commenced in earnest, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Mr Femi James, Site Engineer, Peculiar Ultimate Consult, handler of the contract, said in Benin on Tuesday that all the seats in the 20,000 capacity stadium would be replaced with modern ones.

According him, the tartan tracks and the offices will be modernised while the synthetic grass in the pitch would be replaced with natural grass.

James said that the gymnasium and the lawn tennis courts would also be upgraded to international standard.

“There will be a roof over the entire stand of the stadium. The trusses that will support the roof will be erected in the next two weeks.

“Good drains will be built to take care of the flooding challenge in the stadium.

“The swimming pool is part of the project but it will be done in the second phase. The entire renovation work will be completed by October,” he said.

The News men reports that the Bendel Insurance of Benin will now play its home matches at the University of Benin football field as a result.

The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, formerly known as Ogbe Stadium, had undergone various forms of renovation under past administrations in the state.

Its last major one was in 2002 as part of preparation for that year’s National Sports Festival, which the state hosted.

The stadium is named after a two-time governor of the state, Dr Samuel Ogbemudia.

He was the Governor of the then Mid-West Region and later Military Governor of Bendel State, all between 1967 and 1975.